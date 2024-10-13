Annual Pride Parade happening Sunday in Midtown Atlanta

The streets of Atlanta will come alive with excitement and vibrant energy as crowds gather for the annual Pride Parade. The event, a highlight of the city's Pride celebrations, will kick off at noon at the Atlanta Civic Center MARTA station.

Participants and spectators will line Peachtree Street as the parade makes its way through Midtown. Floats adorned with rainbows, music, and glitter will roll down the street, accompanied by community groups, performers, and supporters marching in solidarity. As the procession progresses, it will take a celebratory turn onto 10th Street, nearing its final destination.

The parade will conclude just a block away from the Charles Allen Gates, where thousands will funnel into Piedmont Park to enjoy the festival’s grand finale. Known for drawing more than 100,000 attendees each year, the event will cap off a weekend filled with pride, unity, and joy.

What time does it begin?

The parade will begin at noon Oct. 13.

What will the weather be like?

Today's high will be around 84 degrees. It will be around 74-75 degrees at noon. Dress accordingly and bring water.

Click here for hour-by-hour weather forecast.

Road closures

Multiple road closures will be in place, starting at 9 a.m. They include West Peachtree Street to Ralph McGill Boulevard and Peachtree Street to 10th Street. Side streets and roads along the route will also be closed.

Parking

Parking will be limited. Rideshare and public transportation is highly recommended. The parade starts near the Atlanta Civic Center MARTA Station and ends near the Charles Allen gate to Piedmont Park.

Other MARTA stations near the route include the North Station and Midtown Station.

Piedmont Park is about 1.2 miles from the Arts Center or Midtown MARTA rail stations. Piedmont Park and the Atlnta Botanical SAGE parking facility has a limited, paid parking deck of 765 parking spaces.

Pride Festival

The Pride Festival is taking place at Piedmont Park from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. There will be multiple musical and live performances throughout the day. There are also many vendors and community booths, plenty of food and beverages available for purchase and more.

Click here for a schedule.

Please remember that no pets are allowed inside the festival. People are allowed to bring their own food and drink, but are encouraged to visit the vendors. Guests may also bring blankets and chairs. Please be considerate of others.