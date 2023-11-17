Annual gem and mineral show highlights 'all that glitters'

Are you the kind of person who gets easily distracted by glittering objects?

If so, prepare for a lot of distraction if you’re heading out to the Cobb County Civic Center this weekend!

Cobb County Gem & Mineral Society presents its 38th annual Gem & Mineral Show Friday through Sunday, filling the venue with everything from the glistening soft pink of rose quartz to the deep purple sheen of amethyst.

The three-day event, which is free to attend for the public, features dozens of professional dealers specializing in rocks, gemstones, minerals, and fossils collected in countries around the world. CCGMS members will also hold demonstrations and mineral identification classes, and activities for kids include geode cracking and grab bags.

Hours for the show are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Cobb County Civic Center is located at 548 South Marietta Parkway Southeast in Marietta.

So, what are you looking for — maybe a gleaming piece of pyrite? How about a smooth slice of petrified wood? Whatever it is, you’ll likely find it on the main show floor this weekend. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the Cobb County Civic Center, chatting with CCGMS members and learning more about this weekend’s big event!