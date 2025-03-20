Annual Auto Show brings latest and greatest to Atlanta

The Brief The Atlanta International Auto Show returns to the Georgia World Congress Center today through Sunday. The annual event features major automakers showing off their latest makes and models. Single-day admission to the show is $15 for adults and $7 for children aged 6 to 12.



Car shopping can be a major time commitment, especially when you’re driving back and forth between dealerships to compare the latest models on the market.

But what if we told you that this weekend, your car shopping experience could happen all under one roof right here in Atlanta?

It’s true, and it’s starting today at the Georgia World Congress Center's Hall C thanks to the return of the Atlanta International Auto Show. Running through Sunday, March 23, the 43rd annual event features a floor packed with every major automaker, from Toyota to Ford and Nissan to Volkswagen. It’s essentially a one-stop shop for prospective car buyers, giving visitors a chance to compare and contrast what’s new on the market without ever leaving the Downtown Atlanta venue.

The roots of the Atlanta International Auto Show actually stretch back much further than 43 years; the city’s very first auto show happened in 1909, under the leadership of a committee including Coca-Cola Company founder Asa G. Candler. That show was the first of its kind in the Southeast — sparking a legacy of excellence that show leaders with the Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association say they still strive to honor today.

Hours for this year’s Atlanta International Auto Show are noon to 8 p.m. today, noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Single-day admission is $15 per person ($7 for children aged 6 to 12) and tickets are available for pre-purchase here.

Oh, and by the way, when you're at the show, be sure to stop by the FOX 5 Storm Chaser and meet members of the FOX 5 team – we'll be there all weekend!