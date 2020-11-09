Andrew Yang announces move to Georgia to help Democrats with Senate runoffs

Big names could soon come to Georgia as the focus of the nation turns towards the state's two big Senate runoff races in January.

In a tweet, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says he's moving to Georgia to help try to flip the state's Senate seats.

"This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years," Yang tweeted.

In the runoffs, Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will face off once again. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic newcomer Rev. Raphael Warnock will also square off as the last two standing in Georgia Senate special election.

“This is no run-of-the-mill runoff. The fate of the nation's balance of power Is on the table here,” political strategist Brian Robinson said.

Robinson said Republicans are on the defense going into the runoff after Joe Biden was announced as the projected winner of the presidential election but have a history of winning runoff fights in Georgia.

“What we have seen traditionally in Georgia that Republicans are much more reliable runoff voters than Democrats are. The republican have a pretty long string of unbroken wins in statewide runoffs,” he said. “They want to make sure Democrats don’t control every level of power in Washington. That’s a very powerful motivator. Democrats are fat and happy because they got what they want in Washington.”

Andrew Yang waves as he arrives at the 2020 Gun Safety Forum.

Nse Ufot is the CEO of the Nonpartisan organization New Georgia Project and said her goal is to get everyone registered and out to the polls.

“We are talking about turning voters out in the middle of the pandemic, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukah, and News Years in the South,” Ufot said.

As for those political ads and text messages, Linda Rigby with the League of Women Voters of Georgia said get ready to see more.

“I’m getting five to 10 text messages a day from all parties. I’m not saying it’s a bad thing but be aware of that. It’s information,” Rigby said.

Voters can request an absentee ballot starting Nov. 18. Early voting for the runoff will begin Dec. 14.

If you aren’t already registered to vote, you have until Dec. 7 to register for the runoff election.

