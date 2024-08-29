André 3000 debuts visual album film 'Listening to the Sun' ahead of U.S. tou

Atlanta’s own André 3000 is set to make a splash in the world of home entertainment with his latest project.

The artist, who has transitioned from rap to creating ambient sounds with his flute, has just released a trailer for his new film, "Listening to the Sun."

This film is an intimate visual album tied to his first solo album, "New Blue Sun," and is set to premiere at noon today.

The release comes ahead of his U.S. tour, which includes a stop at Atlanta's Fox Theatre on Nov. 14.