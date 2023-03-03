Expand / Collapse search
Amtrak train delayed after striking SUV in Douglas County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglas County
An Amtrak train inbound to Atlanta appears to have struck an SUV just outside the Douglasville city limits on March 2, 2023. (FOX 5)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Few details have been released after an Amtrak train reportedly struck an SUV in Douglas County.

It happened late Thursday evening near the intersection of Municipal Parkway and Veterans Memorial Highway.

FOX 5 spotted an SUV with significant damage to it at the train crossing. It was not clear if anyone was inside at the time or if there were any injuries.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the scene, but not releasing any information.

According to Amtrak, the Crescent Train 20 from New Orleans to Atlanta was forced to brake after its Anniston, Alabama stop due to "a vehicle crossing incident." That alert was issued just after 10:30 p.m.

A second alert was issued just after 1 a.m. declaring the train is again moving and heading to Atlanta.

Amtrak said the train was running 2:35 late.