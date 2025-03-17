Americans believe people are ruder in public since pandemic, survey finds

article

The Brief Public rudeness up: 47% say people are ruder than before the pandemic. Top complaints: Smoking (77%), taking photos (74%), and public cursing (65%). Who disapproves most? Older adults, women, and higher-income groups.



Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans believe public behavior in the U.S. has taken a turn for the worse.

What we know:

A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 47% of U.S. adults say people behave more rudely in public now than they did before the pandemic. About 20% believe things are a lot ruder, while 44% think behavior is about the same. Only 9% feel people are more polite than before.

What Behaviors Do People Find Unacceptable?

By the numbers:

Rudeness comes in many forms, but some behaviors are more widely frowned upon than others. According to the survey:

77% of Americans say it’s rarely or never acceptable to smoke around other people in public.

74% disapprove of taking photos or videos of people without their permission.

Around two-thirds say it’s inappropriate to bring a child into a bar or upscale restaurant (69%), wear clothing with swear words (66%), or curse out loud in public (65%).

59% disapprove of playing music out loud in public spaces, and 57% say wearing headphones while speaking to someone, such as a cashier, is unacceptable.

However, opinions are more divided when it comes to bringing pets into indoor spaces like grocery stores. 45% disapprove, while 40% say it depends on the situation, and 14% think it’s usually or always acceptable.

Who Finds Public Behavior More Unacceptable?

What they're saying:

Not everyone sees rudeness the same way. The survey found that:

Older adults are far more likely to disapprove of certain behaviors than younger people. For example, 89% of those 65 and older say cursing in public is unacceptable, compared to just 38% of adults under 30.

Women tend to be more likely than men to find certain behaviors unacceptable, especially taking photos of others without permission (78% of women vs. 69% of men).

Higher-income adults generally have stricter views on public behavior than middle- or lower-income groups, except when it comes to bringing children to adult spaces—where lower-income respondents were more likely to disapprove.

Do People Know How to Behave in Public?

Big picture view:

Despite the growing concerns about rudeness, most Americans (84%) say they personally find it easy to know what’s appropriate in public. Only 13% say it’s somewhat difficult, and just 2% find it very difficult.

While the majority across all demographics feel confident in their public behavior, older adults and higher-income individuals are more likely to say they find it very easy to navigate social etiquette.