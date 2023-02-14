AMC theatres to change how you buy movie tickets

One of the biggest lifestyle changes when the pandemic hit was how we went to the movies. Theaters shuttered, many for good. In order to survive the changing marketplace, America's largest movie chain plans to change how you will purchase tickets.

AMC Theatres is starting a three-tiered ticket pricing plan. Those seats up front will be called the value ticket and will cost less than the middle-tiered standard seat or the preferred ticket which will come with those better middle seats.

The new pricing program is called Sightline. It’ll roll out throughout the year. And it doesn’t look like it’ll affect matinées, but rather shows that play after 4 p.m.

The website will show the seating options and the price tag that goes with them.