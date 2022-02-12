Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert: Cherokee County deputies search for 2-year-old boy possibly kidnapped by father

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:20PM
Cherokee County
Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old Nova Sampson on February 12, 2022. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

EMERSON, Ga - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a two-year-old boy who has possibly been kidnaped by his father.

The father, 21-year-old Camren Clark, is accused of taking Nova Sampson from Ashley Place in Acworth, authorities said.

A caller reported Nova missing around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. 

Investigators confirmed that Clark is working to obtain custody of Nova but currently does not have legal custody. At this the time, the child's grandmother is his legal guardian, officials said.

Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

Clark is believed to be with his girlfriend 22-year-old Malaysia Haynes of Minnesota.

(Left) The father, Camren Clark, 21, of Minnesota, is accused of abducting Nova Sampson. (Right) Clark is believed to be with his girlfriend, Malaysia Haynes. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

It is believed Clark and Nova are traveling in a dark red Nissan Altima with Mississippi tag number LRC5349. Traffic cameras captured the vehicle on I-75 near Emerson, Georgia.

Anyone who sees Clark, Nova, or the Altima should call 911 immediately.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

