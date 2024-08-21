AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old Roswell boy, mother abducted by boyfriend, police say

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy and his mother, who police say was abducted from Sloan Street in Roswell.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, for Tanner James St. Germain. Roswell police also issued an alert for his mother, 32-year-old Ashley Vick.

Tanner James St. Germain, described as having medium-length blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday at a home off Sloan Street near Kings Mill Court in Roswell. Tanner, who is 36 inches tall and weighs 42 pounds, was reportedly taken by Brian Thomas Betenia, a 40-year-old man.

Vick is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighting about 1330 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Betenia, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, has long brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he is driving a black Ford Edge SUV with the Georgia temporary license plate P5870776. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound from the Roswell location.

Police believe Betenia is Vick's partner.

Authorities believe Tanner is in extreme danger. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tanner James St. Germain or Brian Thomas Betenia is urged to contact 911 immediately or reach out to the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4160.

