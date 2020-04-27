Amazon to open new facility in Georgia, creating 800 jobs

article

Amazon is opening another massive facility in Georgia that will create 800 new full-time jobs in the state.

In a press release, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Amazon is planning a new, multi-level fulfilment center in Appling, Georgia.

“Amazon’s continued investments in Georgia are a testament to all that our state can offer, including the logistics and top-notch workforce needed for their growing global business,” Kemp said in a statement. “I could not be more proud to welcome them to the Central Savannah River Area, and I am excited for the hardworking Georgians who will benefit from this new operation.”

The new facility will be at White Oak Business Park and will involve employees working alongside Amazon robotics to pick, back, and ship small customer orders.

Officials for Columbia County say that it's the single-largest project announcement ever in terms of job creation and investment made in the county.

Currently, Amazon employees more than 3,500 full-time employees in Georgia in operations facilities in Jefferson, Braselton, Lithia Springs, East Point, Kennesaw, Macon, and Union City. The company also has two Prime Now Hubs and a Tech Hub in Atlanta, as well as Whole Foods stores around the state.

The company previously announced in January that it expected to add 1,000 jobs at a fullfillment center in Stone Mountain and 500 jobs at a facility in Newnan.

“The Peach State and its incredible workforce have been vital to our ability to provide great selection, competitive prices and the Prime services we know our customers love," said Robert Packett, regional director of Amazon operations. "We are excited to create 800 new full-time jobs, with industry leading pay and benefits on day one, in the community.”

According to officials, Amazon investments have contributed $1.2 billion to Georgia's economy.