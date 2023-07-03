Amazon Prime Days, Walmart+ Weeks bring big deals next week

Amazon is known for many things, but one of them is its annual blow-out Prime Day sale. Well, this year fold in Walmart. These two behemoth retailers will have a deal on just about everything.

Amazon Prime Deal Days lands July 11 and 12. There will be sales in every category: kitchen deals, electronics like TVs, and so many back-to-school items. The best deals will likely be on Amazon-owned products like Kindles, Fire, and Ring. Expect deals up to 55% off.

Here’s something new this year: Amazon invitation-only deals. Go to the customer help page, and click on the deals link. If it’s a highly demanded product, it’ll offer an invitation for the deal. Take it and wait for that invite. It’ll put you higher in line.

Remember you have to be a Prime member for the deals. It costs $14.99 a month, or less if you pay $139 a year. Prime Deal Days start at 3 a.m. on July 11. It ends on 3 a.m. July 13.

Walmart+ Week will not be outdone here. Its big annual sale will rival its online competitor. It runs July 10 through 13. Having a membership year-round gives you free delivery, member prices at participating gas stations, and more. You need to be a member to get the best deals on the first day. July 10 at noon deals will be offered to Walmart+ members only. The next day at noon anyone can enjoy the deep savings on electronics, housewares, all of it. But there are many new membership offers like a $30 credit on Rover, the pet-sitting app, a 30 percent off of SpaFinder gift cards, and a Panera Sip Club membership. Free drinks this summer.

Walmart+ membership is $12.95 a month, but if you take it for the year it comes in lower at $98.