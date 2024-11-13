Amazon driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run Tuesday in Cherokee County

article

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident Tuesday evening on Cumming Highway near Jordan Lane in Cherokee County, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., and Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly afterward.

Upon arrival, deputies found evidence suggesting that the vehicle involved was an Amazon delivery truck. While responding, one deputy observed an Amazon truck turning onto Bishop Drive and called for assistance to locate the vehicle. A Canton Police officer later found the truck on Bishop Drive with damage that matched evidence found at the scene of the accident.

Investigators determined that the Amazon delivery truck was indeed the vehicle that struck the pedestrian. The driver, identified as 24-year-old London Best of Alpharetta, was taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run resulting in death. He is being held without bond.

Courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Sandra Fitts of Canton. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is leading the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident.

Amazon spokesperson Austin Stowe sent the following statement for FOX 5 Atlanta:

"We’re deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We’ll support local police as they investigate."

The spokesperson also said that the suspect is currently ineligible to deliver for the company, pending the outcome of the investigation.