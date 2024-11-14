Amazon driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run facing new drug charges

article

The Brief An Amazon delivery driver is facing new charges in an investigation into a deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee County. The driver is now charged with three drug-related counts after officials say they searched the Amazon delivery truck he was driving. The victim was identified as 79-year-old Sandra Fitts of Canton, and the investigation is still ongoing.



Cherokee County investigators have filed additional charges against an Amazon delivery driver accused of a deadly hit-and-run incident on Tuesday.

London Best, a 24-year-old Alpharetta resident, had previously been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run resulting in a death.

Deputies say they arrested Best on Tuesday evening after responding to reports of a hit-and-run crash on Cumming Highway near Jordan Lane.

At the scene, deputies found evidence suggesting that the vehicle involved was an Amazon delivery truck. While responding, one deputy observed an Amazon truck turning onto Bishop Drive and called for assistance to locate the vehicle.

"There was evidence in the roadway that this was going to be an Amazon vehicle, a Rivian part. One of the deputies remembered seeing an Amazon truck turn down a nearby roadway," said Capt. Jay Baker, spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Sandra Fitts of Canton. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is leading the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident.

"Had he not left the scene, the charges would be different. He likely wouldn't have felonies," Capt. Baker said.

Officials say the additional charges come after traffic investigators obtained a search warrant for the Amazon van Best was driving and found narcotics inside.

Best is now in custody without bond at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center facing new charges of possession of Marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic (THC Wax), and possession of drug-related objects.

Courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Amazon responds to Best's arrest and hit-and-run charges

Amazon spokesperson Austin Stowe sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"We’re deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We’ll support local police as they investigate."

The spokesperson also said that Best is currently ineligible to deliver for the company, pending the outcome of the investigation.