Atlanta international terminal swamped amid TSA staffing shortage

The Brief Government shutdown tensions are causing massive security delays and checkpoint closures at Atlanta's airport. Travelers reported wait times exceeding two hours, with crowds surging at both domestic and international terminals. TSA officers continue to work without pay, leading to increased call-outs and "mass chaos" for departing passengers.



Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport faced major headaches Tuesday as the partial government shutdown continued, leaving TSA officers working without pay and forcing some to make tough choices, including calling out.

Passenger surge at international terminal

What we know:

The impact was immediate, with closed security checkpoints and long lines stretching through both the domestic and international terminals.

Atlanta’s international terminal was overwhelmed in the morning, as travelers hoping for a shorter line found anything but.

Security checkpoints became a choke point again Tuesday, with travelers waiting up to two hours to be screened.

According to the airport's general manager Ricky Smith, around 34% of Hartsfield Jackson's TSA agents have called out as the partial shutdown continues.

'Carry on if you can’

What they're saying:

"I don’t fly often, but it’s never this bad," one traveler said.

Christa Rheingans, another passenger, said rumors that the international terminal would be faster drew crowds.

"There was a rumor floating around that the international terminal was better, so everyone kind of like, gathered here," she said.

Rheingans added that the congestion made entry nearly impossible. "When I got here, I couldn’t get in the doors. It was just like mass chaos. I couldn't find the end of the line."

Jennifer Goldstein, also traveling, said, "When I came here, it was 100 minutes on the domestic terminal. So here I am, 90 minutes in international terminal."

Airport staff eventually urged passengers to return to the domestic terminal in an attempt to ease the backlog. For some, it was too late.

"I've been here for about 2.5 hours, and so I'll end up just staying at a hotel," a traveler said.

With missed flights, delays, and cancellations piling up, travel experts say planning is key as TSA officers continue working without pay.

Becky Blaine, managing editor for The Points Guy, advised, "Anything that you can do to cancel out any potential for delay, so get there early enough, carry on if you can."

Many travelers said they understand the situation. Goldstein said, "I don't blame them for calling out. I feel bad for them. They need to pay their bills."

Navigating the shutdown

What you can do:

Travel experts recommend arriving significantly earlier than usual and using carry-on luggage to minimize potential delay points. Passengers should monitor real-time airport updates as the shutdown continues to impact federal staffing levels.