Shaquille O'Neal to cover funeral costs for 12-year-old who died after fight

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The Brief NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is partnering with local sheriff's to cover the funeral costs for Jada West. O'Neal and his partners are coming together to support West's family as they demand an investigation into her death. West's family maintains she had been bullied since starting at Mason Creek Middle School.



Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal announced on Tuesday that he will be covering the funeral costs for Jada West, a 12-year-old girl who died following an altercation at a school bus stop.

Shaq joins local sheriff's to support the West family

What they're saying:

O'Neal said he learned about West's story through media reports and doesn't want her family to carry the financial burden of having to lay their child to rest.

"This story touched my heart the moment I saw it in the media," said O'Neal. "As a father, my heart goes out to Jayda's family. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and if there is anything I can do to ease even a small part of that burden, then it is the right thing to do. Our community must surround this family with love, support, and compassion during such a painful moment."

The NBA Hall of Famer is partnering with Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett and Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds to pay for West's final arrangements.

"When a child's life is taken so tragically, it affects all of us," said Sheriff Tim Pounds. "Our goal is simple. We want Jayda's family to know that they are not alone and that communities across Georgia stand with them during this incredibly difficult time."

Investigation into bus stop fight

The backstory:

West died last week while in a coma.

Her death came after she was reportedly in a fight with another girl after they had gotten off the school bus on Mar. 5 in the Ashley Place neighborhood.

Her family said she was able to get up after the fight, but later collapsed and died in the hospital.

West's mother previously told FOX 5 she had just started school at Mason Creek Middle School and had to deal with bullying since she started.

During a Monday press conference, representatives for the family once again claimed that West had been bullied and demanded a full investigation into what happened that day be conducted by the proper authorities.

The family and its attorneys are also questioning why the other girl involved in the fight was even on the bus, as they understand she does not live in the neighborhood or get off at the bus stop where the fight occurred.

Villa Rica police have said they are investigating the incident.

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