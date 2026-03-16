WATCH | Family of 12-year-old Jada West to speak after death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The family of 12-year-old Jada West is expected to speak publicly Monday morning following the girl’s death after a fight that began with an argument on a school bus.
What we know:
West died last week while in a coma after the altercation. The incident has drawn attention from the community as questions remain about what led up to the fight.
Her mother previously told FOX 5 that Jada had endured repeated bullying after recently transferring to Mason Creek Middle School.
The family is expected to address reporters alongside their legal team during a news conference scheduled for later Tuesday morning.
FOX 5 plans to attend the news conference and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Check back here at around 10:45 a.m. for a livestream of the news conference.
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