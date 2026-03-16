WATCH | Family of 12-year-old Jada West to speak after death

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from MON 10:14 AM EDT until MON 10:45 AM EDT, Irwin County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 9:59 AM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Irwin County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:24 AM EDT until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Putnam County, Lumpkin County, Hall County, South Fulton County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Chattooga County, Spalding County, DeKalb County, Banks County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Pike County, Greene County, Morgan County, Henry County, Polk County, Catoosa County, Walton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Barrow County, Floyd County, Dawson County, Rockdale County, Gordon County, Towns County, Cobb County, Butts County, Dade County, Jasper County, Troup County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Heard County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Meriwether County, Walker County, Pickens County, North Fulton County, Forsyth County, Upson County, White County, Whitfield County, Newton County, Murray County, Union County
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Whitfield County, Union County, Haralson County, Heard County, Lumpkin County, Spalding County, Lamar County, Troup County, Fannin County, Jasper County, Clarke County, Gordon County, Jackson County, Clayton County, Rockdale County, North Fulton County, Polk County, Douglas County, Walton County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Madison County, Barrow County, Cherokee County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Newton County, Carroll County, White County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Dade County, Dawson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Meriwether County, Banks County, Pickens County, South Fulton County, Towns County, Murray County, Coweta County, Henry County, Floyd County, Upson County, Paulding County, Greene County, Hall County, Pike County, Butts County, Gwinnett County
Tornado Watch
until MON 2:00 PM EDT, Irwin County, Dougherty County

WATCH | Family of 12-year-old Jada West to speak after death

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 16, 2026 10:04am EDT
Douglas County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Family of 12-year-old Jada West expected to speak publicly Monday.
    • The girl died last week after a fight linked to an argument on a school bus.
    • Her mother says West had faced repeated bullying after transferring schools.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The family of 12-year-old Jada West is expected to speak publicly Monday morning following the girl’s death after a fight that began with an argument on a school bus.

What we know:

West died last week while in a coma after the altercation. The incident has drawn attention from the community as questions remain about what led up to the fight.

Her mother previously told FOX 5 that Jada had endured repeated bullying after recently transferring to Mason Creek Middle School.

The family is expected to address reporters alongside their legal team during a news conference scheduled for later Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 plans to attend the news conference and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Check back here at around 10:45 a.m. for a livestream of the news conference. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 12-year-old Villa Rica girl dies following fight, family wants answers

The Source

  • Information for this story comes from the family's attorney and previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

Douglas County