Woodstock man gets life plus 60 years for child sex crimes

The Brief A Woodstock man was sentenced to life plus 60 years for child sex crimes. Prosecutors said he used trust and grooming to abuse three young girls. Victims testified about years of manipulation and lasting trauma.



A Woodstock man has been sentenced to life plus 60 years in prison after a Cherokee County jury convicted him of multiple child sex crimes.

What we know:

Nicholas Scott Wrightsman, 47, was found guilty April 25 of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and nine counts of child molestation, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office. On April 28, Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis handed down the sentence following a four-day trial.

Investigators with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office said the abuse dated back to around 2020, involving three girls who were about six years old when it began. Authorities said the victims, who knew Wrightsman as "Uncle Nick," disclosed the abuse years later during forensic interviews as teenagers.

Prosecutors said Wrightsman used his close relationship with the victims’ families to gain trust and access, often hosting sleepovers at his home near Lake Allatoona. Testimony in court described a pattern of grooming behavior that began with what appeared to be innocent contact before escalating to more serious abuse.

During the trial, 11 witnesses testified, including the victims, their mothers and child abuse experts. Wrightsman also took the stand, denying the allegations.

What they're saying:

At sentencing, the court heard victim impact statements detailing the long-term effects of the abuse. One victim said, "Over that time, I was manipulated, controlled, and taken advantage of by someone I trusted deeply, someone I loved and believed would protect me." Another said the abuse "changed how I think, how I trust, how I feel in my own body, and how safe I feel in the world."