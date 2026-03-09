12-year-old Villa Rica student dies after fight, police investigating

article

The Brief A 12-year-old Mason Creek Middle School student has died from a brain injury after a reported fight with another student off school property. Villa Rica police are said to be investigating the incident involving Jada West. The Douglas County School System says crisis counselors will be available at the school to support students and staff.



Police are reportedly investigating the death of a 12-year-old Mason Creek Middle School student after her mother said the girl suffered a brain injury following a fight with another student after getting off a school bus.

The girl, identified as Jada West, attended Mason Creek Middle School. The investigation is being handled by the Villa Rica Police Department.

Jada West. Photo courtesy of family.

School officials said the incident did not happen on campus and occurred outside of school hours.

There are videos circulating on social media showing the girl fighting with another student. Although it appears she was able to walk away after the fight, she was rushed to a hospital soon after.

What they're saying:

The Douglas County School System released the following statement following the student’s death:

The Douglas County School System is deeply saddened by the passing of a student at Mason Creek Middle School. We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. She will be remembered by her teachers, her classmates, and all who knew her.

The well-being of our students and staff is of primary importance to our school system. Any situation that results in harm to a child is one we take with the highest level of urgency.

This incident did not occur on school property or during school hours, and there is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity. Therefore, this matter is under the jurisdiction of the Villa Rica Police Department.

To protect the privacy of the student and her family, we are not able to share additional details at this time.

We recognize that this loss is being felt deeply across our school community. A crisis team consisting of psychologists and counselors will be available at Mason Creek Middle School on Tuesday to help grieving students and staff and provide a space for care and support. The Douglas County School System and Mason Creek Middle School remain fully committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for every student in our care.

What's next:

Police have not released additional details as the investigation continues. Additionally, a cause of death has not been confirmed at this time by police or medical examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.