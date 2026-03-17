Georgia SB 482: New bill could hide police body cam and mug shots
ATLANTA - The Georgia House is considering a Senate-approved bill that would significantly tighten public access to police records and mugshots to combat predatory websites that profit from arrest data.
What is SB 482?
What we know:
Currently, Georgia’s open records laws allow almost anyone to request arrest data via a simple email. This has fueled an industry of "mugshot mills", websites that post arrest photos for entertainment and profit. Even if a case is dismissed or the person is found innocent, these images can live online forever. Officials say predatory websites often require a hefty payment to remove the images.
New hurdles for public records
Why you should care:
If passed, the new legislation would add significant "speed bumps" to the process of obtaining law enforcement records. To get a mug shot or body camera footage, a requester would likely need to specifically name every individual featured in the footage or image, visit the Sheriff's office or arresting agency in person, and sign a legal document, under oath, promising not to profit from the requested images.
Critics are sounding the alarm
What they're saying:
While the bill aims to protect citizens from digital extortion, First Amendment advocates are raising red flags. The concern is that these requirements—specifically the need to name everyone in a video before seeing it—could make it nearly impossible for whistleblowers or journalists to uncover police misconduct.
Critics argue that while the bill stops the "whack-a-mole" game of predatory websites, it may also inadvertently hide the truth from the public.
What's next:
SB 482 has already cleared the State Senate with a unanimous vote. It now moves to the House for further debate and a potential committee hearing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia State Senate legislative records, public testimony from First Amendment advocates, and official statements from bill sponsors.