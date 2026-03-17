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Georgia SB 482: New bill could hide police body cam and mug shots

By
Published  March 17, 2026 6:27pm EDT
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
Senate passes bill restricting access to police video & mugshots

Senate passes bill restricting access to police video & mugshots

The Georgia Senate has unanimously passed Senate Bill 482, a measure that proponents say will shut down predatory "mugshot mills" but that critics argue will effectively blind the public to police misconduct. The bill, which passed the Senate on Crossover Day, creates significant new hurdles for anyone—including news organizations—seeking access to booking photos and law enforcement videos, such as body camera and dashcam footage.

The Brief

    • Georgia’s SB 482 would restrict public access to arrest photos and police body camera videos.
    • Requesters would need to provide specific names and sign notarized affidavits to see records.
    • Supporters say it stops predatory "mugshot mills" while critics fear it masks police misconduct.

ATLANTA - The Georgia House is considering a Senate-approved bill that would significantly tighten public access to police records and mugshots to combat predatory websites that profit from arrest data.

What is SB 482?

What we know:

Currently, Georgia’s open records laws allow almost anyone to request arrest data via a simple email. This has fueled an industry of "mugshot mills", websites that post arrest photos for entertainment and profit. Even if a case is dismissed or the person is found innocent, these images can live online forever. Officials say predatory websites often require a hefty payment to remove the images.

New hurdles for public records

Why you should care:

If passed, the new legislation would add significant "speed bumps" to the process of obtaining law enforcement records. To get a mug shot or body camera footage, a requester would likely need to specifically name every individual featured in the footage or image, visit the Sheriff's office or arresting agency in person, and sign a legal document, under oath, promising not to profit from the requested images.

Critics are sounding the alarm

What they're saying:

While the bill aims to protect citizens from digital extortion, First Amendment advocates are raising red flags. The concern is that these requirements—specifically the need to name everyone in a video before seeing it—could make it nearly impossible for whistleblowers or journalists to uncover police misconduct.

Critics argue that while the bill stops the "whack-a-mole" game of predatory websites, it may also inadvertently hide the truth from the public.

What's next:

SB 482 has already cleared the State Senate with a unanimous vote. It now moves to the House for further debate and a potential committee hearing.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia State Senate legislative records, public testimony from First Amendment advocates, and official statements from bill sponsors.

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