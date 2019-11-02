Amazon delivery truck driver held at gunpoint, carjacked in Atlanta

Police are searching for a suspect who held an Amazon delivery truck driver at gunpoint and then stole the vehicle Saturday.

Officers arrived in the 1200 block of Grant Street SE around 7:18 p.m. where an Amazon employee told police they were a victim of a carjacking.

The victim said the incident happened in the 200 block of Northern Avenue in Avondale Estates when a red Chevrolet Camaro drove up and a male got out of the car with a gun.

The suspect held the Amazon driver at gunpoint and forced them to get out of the truck. The suspect then drove off in the Amazon vehicle.

Investigators are searching the area for the suspect.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

