Alton Oliver found not guilty in death of Fulton County Deputy James Thomas Jr.

The Brief Alton Oliver was found not guilty in the shooting of Deputy James Thomas Jr., despite an initial incorrect reading of the verdict in court. Oliver testified that he shot Thomas in self-defense after the deputy allegedly propositioned him for sex multiple times. Prosecutors highlighted inconsistencies in Oliver's account, noting he initially did not mention the sexual advances to police.



Alton Oliver has been found not guilty on all counts in the deadly shooting of Deputy James Thomas Jr.

What we know:

The verdict was initially read incorrectly in court, with the judge accidentally saying he was guilty to all charges.

There was a gasp and shock in the courtroom with the judge correcting himself after.

The backstory:

The verdict comes after a week-long trial with Oliver taking the stand to testify.

The 26-year-old told the court he was walking home from work around 4:30 a.m. when Thomas drove up in his personal vehicle and offered him a ride before allegedly propositioning him for sex.

Oliver told jurors the deputy returned two more times, each time repeating the proposition, and that he fired into Thomas’ car on the third encounter because he feared for his life.

PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot in car

Deputy James Thomas. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors argued Oliver’s account was inconsistent, noting he did not mention any sexual advances when first questioned by police. Oliver testified he was in shock and did not want to say too much without a lawyer present.

Oliver did not have a criminal history outside a few traffic infractions at the time of the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.