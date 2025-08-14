Expand / Collapse search

Trial in death of Fulton County deputy: Jury deliberates self-defense or murder

By
Published  August 14, 2025 7:12pm EDT
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Jury deliberates in death of off-duty deputy

Jury deliberates in death of off-duty deputy

Jury deliberations are underway in the case of a man accused of killing an off-duty Fulton County sheriff's deputy in 2022. Alton Oliver is charged with murder. He's accused of opening fire on the car that James Thomas Jr. was in. Oliver claimed he acted in self-defense.

The Brief

    • Alton Oliver is accused of fatally shooting Deputy James Thomas Jr. after allegedly being propositioned for sex by Thomas.
    • Oliver claims he acted in self-defense, fearing for his life after multiple encounters with Thomas.
    • Prosecutors argue Oliver's account is inconsistent and emphasize the excessive force used, seeking justice for Thomas and his family.

ATLANTA - Jurors have begun deliberating in the murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy in December 2022.

Death of Deputy James Thomas, Jr.

What we know:

Closing arguments were delivered on Thursday in the case against 26-year-old Alton Oliver, who is charged in the death of Deputy James Thomas Jr. on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.

Deliberations will continue on Friday.

Man claims deputy stalked him before fatal shooting

Man claims deputy stalked him before fatal shooting

A man accused of killing an off-duty Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy took the stand Wednesday, claiming he acted in self-defense after the deputy stalked and propositioned him for sex.

Alton Oliver testifies

What they're saying:

Oliver testified on Wednesday that he was walking home from work around 4:30 a.m. when Thomas drove up in his personal vehicle and offered him a ride before allegedly propositioning him for sex.

Oliver told jurors the deputy returned two more times, each time repeating the proposition, and that he fired into Thomas’ car on the third encounter because he feared for his life.

"This predator was out there preying and, just like in nature, my client chose to fight and just like in nature, and on that day, he chose himself," Senior Public Defender Kristin Howell told the jury.

Trial begins for man accused of killing off-duty Fulton County deputy

Trial begins for man accused of killing off-duty Fulton County deputy

The trial started Tuesday for Alton Oliver who is accused of killing off-duty Fulton County Deputy James Thomas Jr. in 2022. Investigators say Thomas, 24, was shot in his personal car on Bolton Road after a fight with Oliver, who was on foot. Prosecutors argue Thomas was killed for hitting on Oliver while the defense says he was afraid for his life.

Was it self-defense?

The other side:

Prosecutors argued Oliver’s account was inconsistent, noting he did not mention any sexual advances when first questioned by police. Oliver testified he was in shock and did not want to say too much without a lawyer present.

Deputy James Thomas. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office

"He was a son, he was a brother, and he deserved respect, and he deserved the right not to have to be 6 feet under the ground and that is what he took from them when he used excessive force," Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Sperry told jurors. "And your verdict, that truth of guilty is not just justice to James it gives peace finally after all these years to that family."

What's next:

Jurors are set to resume deliberations Friday in Fulton County Superior Court.

The Source: The details in this article come from court proceeds in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday.

Fulton CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety