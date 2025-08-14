Trial in death of Fulton County deputy: Jury deliberates self-defense or murder

The Brief Alton Oliver is accused of fatally shooting Deputy James Thomas Jr. after allegedly being propositioned for sex by Thomas. Oliver claims he acted in self-defense, fearing for his life after multiple encounters with Thomas. Prosecutors argue Oliver's account is inconsistent and emphasize the excessive force used, seeking justice for Thomas and his family.



Jurors have begun deliberating in the murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy in December 2022.

Death of Deputy James Thomas, Jr.

What we know:

Closing arguments were delivered on Thursday in the case against 26-year-old Alton Oliver, who is charged in the death of Deputy James Thomas Jr. on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.

Deliberations will continue on Friday.

Alton Oliver testifies

What they're saying:

Oliver testified on Wednesday that he was walking home from work around 4:30 a.m. when Thomas drove up in his personal vehicle and offered him a ride before allegedly propositioning him for sex.

Oliver told jurors the deputy returned two more times, each time repeating the proposition, and that he fired into Thomas’ car on the third encounter because he feared for his life.

"This predator was out there preying and, just like in nature, my client chose to fight and just like in nature, and on that day, he chose himself," Senior Public Defender Kristin Howell told the jury.

Was it self-defense?

The other side:

Prosecutors argued Oliver’s account was inconsistent, noting he did not mention any sexual advances when first questioned by police. Oliver testified he was in shock and did not want to say too much without a lawyer present.

Deputy James Thomas. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office

"He was a son, he was a brother, and he deserved respect, and he deserved the right not to have to be 6 feet under the ground and that is what he took from them when he used excessive force," Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Sperry told jurors. "And your verdict, that truth of guilty is not just justice to James it gives peace finally after all these years to that family."

What's next:

Jurors are set to resume deliberations Friday in Fulton County Superior Court.