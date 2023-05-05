Altercation at Woodland High School results in soft lockdown

article

Woodland High School in Stockbridge was put on soft lockdown on Friday because of an altercation with injuries, according to Henry County Schools.

The following message was sent to parents:

This message is to inform you that School Resource Officer, additional law enforcement support, and emergency medical services responded to a student altercation that resulted in the school being placed on a soft lockdown. Disruption to the safety of our school environment is never tolerated, and any students involved in such behavior will be held accountable. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to keep everyone safe and informed.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Altercation results in lockdown at Woodland High School

It appears the lockdown was lifted shortly after 3 p.m.

At this time, no other information has been provided. Check back for an update.