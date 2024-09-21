Expand / Collapse search

SWAT situation underway at Alpharetta apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 21, 2024 4:05pm EDT
Alpharetta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

SWAT standoff in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - There's a SWAT standoff underway at an apartment complex in Alpharetta.

Officials have not confirmed what the situation is, nor have they named a suspect.

Several ambulances, paramedics and the City of Milton Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Image 1 of 3

SWAT standoff in Alpharetta

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.