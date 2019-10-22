Alpharetta police warn of dating app extortion scheme

An Alpharetta man hopes the police can find a woman who he says extorted thousands of dollars from him. Investigators say it started with an online dating app.

it’s something people do all the time nowadays, especially those who are single, dating websites and apps. They're popular and super easy to use but can turn into horror stories. FOX 5 News has learned one of these websites got one Alpharetta man in a heap of trouble. Police said a 26-year-old man got on one of these dating apps and met a woman, but it’s what he did next that landed him in some hot water.

Sgt. Howard Miller of the Alpharetta Police Department said at some point in the two corresponding, he sent her intimate photos. Investigators said the next thing the victim knows is he is receiving threats from someone in the Philippines saying that they will post the photos on Facebook and all over the internet if he doesn’t pay them.

The man complied and sent $3,500 through electronic wire transfer but that wasn’t the end of it. She came back for more and that’s when the victim came to police.