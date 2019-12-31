Alpharetta police make arrest in attempted bank robbery

Police in Alpharetta said they caught the man who tried to rob a bank last Friday claiming to have an explosive device.

Manbir Minhas, 39, of Dunwoody, walked into the Bank of America located at 6225 Windward Parkway around 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 27, Alpharetta police said, and demanded a specific amount of money or he would kill everyone inside.

Police said before he could get any cash, he got frustrated with the bank clerk and walked out.

Despite officers quickly saturating the area, they could not find the suspect.

Tuesday afternoon, Alpharetta police detectives, along with the FBI and Dunwoody Police Department, took Minhas into custody during a traffic stop a short distance from his home following a stakeout.

Minhas has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail. Federal charges are pending.