Alpharetta police plan procession for longtime detective who died from cancer
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - This week, the Alpharetta community will continue to say its goodbyes to a longtime detective who recently passed away from pancreatic cancer.
What we know:
On Tuesday, the public is invited to line the streets for a procession. Here's the route:
- Rucker Road/Old Milton Parkway to West Parkway
- Take a left (North) on Westside Parkway
- Take another left (West) on Cumming Street
- Arrive at Alpharetta United Methodist Church
Official procession route for Detective Brian Smith. (Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)
The procession will start at 10:05 a.m.
Detective Brian Smith (Alpharetta Police Department)
What you can do:
The family has asked that donations be made to the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation in lieu of flowers.
There is also a memorial patrol car parked outside Alpharetta's Public Safety Headquarters where you can honor Det. Smith's memory.
The memorial for Detective Brian Smith (Alpharetta Police Department)
