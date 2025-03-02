Alpharetta police plan procession for longtime detective who died from cancer

The Brief The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has invited the community to line the streets for a procession honoring the late Det. Brian Smith. Det. Smith passed away last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He spent more than 19 years in service to the city of Alpharetta. The procession begins just after 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday.



This week, the Alpharetta community will continue to say its goodbyes to a longtime detective who recently passed away from pancreatic cancer.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the public is invited to line the streets for a procession. Here's the route:

Rucker Road/Old Milton Parkway to West Parkway

Take a left (North) on Westside Parkway

Take another left (West) on Cumming Street

Arrive at Alpharetta United Methodist Church

Official procession route for Detective Brian Smith. (Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)

The procession will start at 10:05 a.m.

Detective Brian Smith (Alpharetta Police Department)

What you can do:

The family has asked that donations be made to the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation in lieu of flowers.

There is also a memorial patrol car parked outside Alpharetta's Public Safety Headquarters where you can honor Det. Smith's memory.

The memorial for Detective Brian Smith (Alpharetta Police Department)