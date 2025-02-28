Alpharetta police mourn death of longtime detective from cancer

article

Alpharetta police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officials say Detective Brian Smith died on Wednesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

What we know:

According to the department, Smith spent more than 19 years in service to the city of Alpharetta.

"We love you, Brian. Rest easy — we've got the watch from here," the Alpharetta Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Authorities are asking the public to send thoughts and prayers to Smith's family and colleagues.

What you can do:

While details of Smith's funeral arrangements have not been shared, the Alpharetta Police Department has placed a memorial patrol car outside its Public Safety Headquarters to honor the officer's memory.

The memorial for Detective Brian Smith (Alpharetta Police Department)

Anyone who wants to pay tribute to Smith can visit the patrol car at the corner of Westside Parkway and Old Milton Parkway.