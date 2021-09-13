Alpharetta building evacuated over possible gas leak

article

Alpharetta fire crews have evacuated a building after a suspected gas leak Monday morning.

Officials say they responded to reports of a smell of gas with high levels of carbon dioxide off of Marconi Drive shortly before 10:45 a.m.

All personnel in the building have been safely evacuated.

Fire crews are actively investigating the possible leak and are working to safely keep it under control.

