Alpharetta building evacuated over possible gas leak
article
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta fire crews have evacuated a building after a suspected gas leak Monday morning.
Officials say they responded to reports of a smell of gas with high levels of carbon dioxide off of Marconi Drive shortly before 10:45 a.m.
All personnel in the building have been safely evacuated.
Fire crews are actively investigating the possible leak and are working to safely keep it under control.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.