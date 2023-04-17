Alllatoona High School students hold vigil for one of their own

Image 1 of 28 ▼ Students at Allatoona High School came together to remember one of their own who was killed in a motorcycle crash last month during a vigil on April 17, 2023. (FOX 5)

Students at an Acworth high school came together to honor one of their own who died in a crash last month.

Authorities say the student, who attended Allatoona High School, was the passenger involved in a high-speed police chase on March 27. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the pursuit traveled through multiple counties and ended along Cobb Parkway at Acworth Summit Blvd.

Dozens of people gathered at the high school's football stadium to honor her life.

Friends, family, and staff members took turns sharing their memories of the victim.

The deadly crash is still under investigation.