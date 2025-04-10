Alligator possibly spotted at Lake Jimmy Jackson in Hogansville

article

Hogansville police are asking residents to be careful after a possible alligator sighting on Lake Jimmy Jackson.

Authorities are asking anyone who spots any alligators by the lake to contact police as soon as possible.

What we know:

The police department said they received the report of a sighting near the lake's dock on Wednesday night.

While alligators are native to Georgia and can be found in waterways, authorities are asking visitors to "use extra care" by the lake while they investigate.

Officials say it is against Georgia law to feed, harass, or disturb wildlife.

What you can do:

Please report any sightings of alligators at Lake Jimmy Jackson to the Hogansville Police Department at (706) 637-6648.