Alleged Georgia sex cult leader Eligio Bishop to serve life for rape

The leader of an alleged cult accused of rape learned his fate Friday afternoon.

A jury found Eligio Bishop guilty on all counts, including rape, false imprisonment, and charges related to revenge porn.

Bishop, who also goes by "Natureboy" and "3God," is the leader of Carbon Nation, which authorities characterize as a sex cult. Prosecutors say he raped a former group member as she tried to escape and then posted revenge porn online.

The trial gave an inside look into the operations of Carbon Nation and how Bishop and his followers used social media to promote their holistic lifestyle and teachings.

Eligio Bishop addresses the court during his sentencing

Several of Bishop's former cult members spoke during his sentencing hearing, held after the verdict was read. They described, through tears, how his actions impacted each of them.

During their statements, Bishop could be seen in a room at the DeKalb County jail "cutting it up," in the words of DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick, and talking to the bailiff.

Bishop was eventually allowed to speak remotely.

"I just want to say something, to all of them," Bishop said.

"Well, direct it to me, please" Judge Hydrick interrupted.

"Are you happy?" Bishop asked.

"I’m not answering any questions of yours," the judge interjected.

"I forgive, I forgive you," Bishop said, talking over the judge. "And I still love you."

Bishop continued to appear to address the victims and his supporters adding, "Kiss my girl for me."

"Alright, I just muted the courtroom, we’re done with that," the judge said after his brief remarks.

Eligio Bishop sentenced for rape, other charges

Prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence, while the defense argued that he should be given life with parole based upon his bad childhood and his lack of priors.

"I would have been inclined to exercise some discretion if Mr. Bishop showed any remorse, guilt, or regret throughout this process. And I saw nothing during the trial, but him laughing, cutting it up, and looking shocked and surprised at all of the testimony," said Judge Hydrick. "Mr. Bishop, you are a master manipulator and probably the classic definition of a narcissist that I have ever seen."

The judge scolded him for taking advantage of "lost souls looking for some guidance or comfort" and filling a void.

She said he caused potentially irreparable harm.

She added that she hopes the victims can find some peace, hopefully beginning with this sentence.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to 10 years to serve consecutively. The sentences for revenge porn will be served concurrently.

In addition, Judge Hydrick ordered that he cannot have any contact with the victims, either direct or indirect, which also includes posting anything to the internet.

She also told Bishop he cannot profit from his crimes by way of a book deal or other means.

The defense has 30 days to file a motion for a new trial in the case.

Carbon Nation leader accused of abuse, revenge porn

Eligio Bishop in court on Feb. 26, 2024.

Bishop was arrested in April 2022 after a former member of his organization went to the police.

During a hearing a month after his arrest, DeKalb County Police Detective Monica Panosian testified that the woman, who FOX 5 Atlanta is referring to as "AV," reported to investigators on March 30 that she had recently left Bishop's cult and that he had posted multiple videos of them having sex on Twitter without her consent.

AV told police Bishop had ordered other women in the group to hit her because she "made a face" at him. The woman then told Bishop she wanted to leave, and he told her to pack her things while the other women screamed at her.

As she waited for a rideshare driver to pick her up, AV told investigators Bishop asked her to come say goodbye to him.

"He began to tell her how she was his b**** and that she was no longer allowed to leave," said Det. Panosian. "She stated she began to essentially beg him to leave and began to cry. She stated Mr. Bishop then began to attempt to have sex with her. She told him no and he continued."

The woman waited until the morning when most of the other people in the house were asleep and snuck out, according to police.

Panosian said AV changed her phone number and ceased all contact with the cult. Three days after she left, police said the woman discovered the videos and called police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.