Man wanted in 2022 disappearance, murder of Allahnia Lenoir now in Atlanta custody

Steven Oboite, the 31-year-old man wanted in connection to the 2022 disappearance and suspected murder of Allahnia Lenoir, is back in Atlanta to face charges in the case.

After spending nearly two years on the run, Oboite was finally nabbed in early June while on a jet ski on Lake Allatoona.

Oboite faced several charges for his conduct on the lake, including BUI and obstruction and violations of rules of boat traffic.

He was being held at the Bartow County Jail, but was released on Tuesday at 2:35 p.m.

Shortly after, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office picked him up.

He will now charges for his alleged role in Lenoir's disappearance, including murder, possession of a controlled substance, concealed death of another and tampering with evidence, which is a felony.

Where has Steven Oboite been?

Prior to his arrest, he had been on the run for nearly two years.

Earlier this month, he was caught riding a jet ski on Lake Allatoona in Bartow County. Georgia's Department of Natural Resources attempted to pull him over for a no-wake violation, but he took off, ditched the jet ski and ran into the woods.

He was tracked down by game wardens.

"Having a good time at Lake Allatoona lets me know you had zero intention of ever turning yourself in," said Jeannette Jackson, Lenoir's mother.

What happened to Allahnia Lenoir?

Allahnia Lenoir, 24, was last seen at a Midtown Atlanta apartment building on Peachtree Street on July 31, 2022. She was visiting the complex with a friend. She was reported missing on Aug. 1. It is believed that she is dead, although her body has never been found.

Allahnia Lenoir (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Who else is charged in Allahnia Lenoir's disappearance?

Almost three months after Lenoir was reported missing, Atlanta police identified two men as suspects in her disappearance: Steven Oboite and Diante Reynolds.

Later, a third man, Nicholas Hendrickson, was also identified as a suspect, although he was not charged with murder. Police believed that Hendrickson helped Oboite and Reynolds dispose of Lenoir's body after she died.

Reynolds was booked on Aug. 9, 2022. He has been charged with felony murder, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, identity theft, forgery, and other crimes. He is being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail.

Hendrickson was booked into Fulton County Jail on Nov. 25, 2022. He has been charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, false statements, and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Hendrickson has requested bond at least twice but has been denied.