Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that killed Georgia teen volleyball player, her father

A Georgia man is facing multiple charges in a Thanksgiving car wreck that took the life of a Canton teenager and her father.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton to a four-vehicle wreck. Deputies now say 24-year-old William R. Clark, the driver of an F-150, crossed the center line and struck an SUV, driven by Chris Mynes.

The crash killed Chris Mynes and his daughter 18-year-old Alivia Mynes, who was in the backseat. Chris’ wife Jennifer and their youngest daughter Sydney were also in the car and were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Deputies say Clark was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries in the other two vehicles involved.

William Clark (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Saturday, officials say Clark turned himself in to deputies and was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain his lane after investigators determined he was at fault for the crash.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that toxicology reports showed he was not impaired at the time of the crash and that they believe he fell asleep at the wheel before losing control of the vehicle.

Clark is now out of custody after posting bond Saturday.

Alivia, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, were killed in a car wreck on Thanksgiving (Family/GoFundMe).

Who was Alivia Myers?

The Creekview volleyball team confirmed Alivia was a former standout for the team and had just finished her freshman season at Bryan College in Tennessee. The 18-year-old was home visiting family for the holiday.

"Alivia was loved by many and will be remembered for her kind, sweet, beautiful spirit," the Creekview volleyball team posted on Facebook. "Chris was a devoted father to his two daughters and the love of Jennifer’s life."

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Mynes family.