Former local volleyball standout, father die in crash on Thanksgiving

FOX 5 has learned that a teen who was killed in a crash Thanksgiving morning along with her father was a former volleyball standout at Creekview High School.

Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, both of Canton, died in the Cherokee County wreck.

The Creekview volleyball team confirmed Alivia was a former standout for the team and had just finished her freshman season at Bryan College in Tennessee. The 18-year-old was home visiting family for the holiday.

"Alivia was loved by many and will be remembered for her kind, sweet, beautiful spirit," the Creekview volleyball team posted on Facebook. "Chris was a devoted father to his two daughters and the love of Jennifer’s life."

The crash sent Chris’ wife Jennifer and their youngest daughter Sydney to the hospital. Jennifer is a substitute teacher at Creekland Middle School. Sydney is a junior volleyball player at Creekview. Both are expected to be okay.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton to a four vehicle wreck. Deputies say the driver of an F-150 heading east crossed the center line and struck the Mynes' SUV, killing Chris in the driver's seat and Alivia, who was in the back seat.

Deputies say the driver of the F-150, who is 24-years-old and also from Canton, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries in the other two vehicles involved.

The accident remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Mynes family.