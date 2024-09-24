Search continues for Conyers 16-year-old girl last seen 7 months ago

article

It's been seven months since the disappearance of a Georgia teen, and officials are hoping someone can help them make sure she's safe.

Alicia Pope vanished from Conyers, Georgia on Feb. 24, 2024, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said.

The missing girl was 15 years old at the time she disappeared and is now 16.

Officials described Pope as last known to be 5 feet 6 inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

NCMEC believes the teen may be in Henry, Cherokee, or Rockdale counties.

If you have any information on Pope or where she may be, call NCMEC at 1-800-843-567 or the Conyers Police Department at (770) 483-6600.