Burglar stole $600 from Atlanta dorm room while woman slept inside, police say

Atlanta police are searching for a man they say stole hundreds of dollars in cash from a woman while she was sleeping.

Authorities say the burglary happened on March 11 at a student apartment complex on the 100 block of Courtland Street.

What we know:

The victim told officers who responded to the scene that she was asleep when the man entered her dorm room.

Once inside, the man took the woman's backpack and a jar with $600 cash in it.

Investigators shared surveillance photos of the man, who was seen wearing a black hat and a tan jacket. He appeared to also have a tattoo on one cheek.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the suspected burglary is ongoing and authorities are working to identify the man.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.