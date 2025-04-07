Burglar stole $600 from Atlanta dorm room while woman slept inside, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man they say stole hundreds of dollars in cash from a woman while she was sleeping.
Authorities say the burglary happened on March 11 at a student apartment complex on the 100 block of Courtland Street.
What we know:
The victim told officers who responded to the scene that she was asleep when the man entered her dorm room.
Once inside, the man took the woman's backpack and a jar with $600 cash in it.
Investigators shared surveillance photos of the man, who was seen wearing a black hat and a tan jacket. He appeared to also have a tattoo on one cheek.
What we don't know:
The investigation into the suspected burglary is ongoing and authorities are working to identify the man.
What you can do:
If you have any information about this case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.
The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by Crime Stoppers Atlanta.