Alexander Skarsgard talks 'creatively inspiring' process filming 'Murderbot'

The Brief Alexander Skarsgård stars as the title character in the new Apple TV+ series "Murderbot." The show is based on the bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series "The Murderbot Diaries" by Martha Wells. The show's first two episodes drop Friday, followed by one new episode every Friday through July 11.



Sometimes, human beings just want to be left alone. And according to the new Apple TV+ series "Murderbot," the same goes for non-humans, too.

"Murderbot" premieres exclusively on the streaming platform this Friday, May 16, with the first two episodes dropping that day, followed by one new episode every Friday through July 11.

Science-fiction fans are already very familiar with the title character, thanks to the bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series "The Murderbot Diaries" by Martha Wells. But in case you’re a newcomer to the material, here’s a quick primer:

"Murderbot" is a security-providing cyborg who’s hiding the secret that he can think for and control himself. As long as he’s around humans, he must pretend he doesn’t have free will — and hide his disdain for human emotion.

Emmy Award-winning actor Alexander Skarsgård stars as the title character and provides the show’s hilariously sarcastic narration.

"I think we finally decided on it 15 minutes ago," jokes the actor about finding the right tone for the narration. "It was a long process; we started two-and-a-half years ago, Chris and Paul Weitz and I talking about the character - so it was a real privilege to have almost a year before shooting it to kind of shape the character and the world."

Perhaps the most human thing about Murderbot is his love for trash TV — especially the ridiculously soapy and over-the-top "The Rise and Falls of Sanctuary Moon," clips of which we get to see throughout the series. The Weitz brothers — who wrote, directed, and executive produced "Murderbot" — agree that the show-within-a-show is a highlight.

"It would be very pleasing indeed if ["Murderbot"] did well enough that there could also be a spin-off of this crazy telenovela within the world of the show," laughs Chris.

Adds Skarsgård, "My mission now is to produce a full season of ‘The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon’."