Douglasville high school placed on lockdown due to stabbing investigation

A Douglasville high school was put on a Code Red lockdown after a stabbing involving students at the school Tuesday morning.

Officials have confirmed that Robert S. Alexander Comprehensive High School on the 6500 block of Alexander Parkway in Douglasville has been placed under a lockdown while school police investigate the stabbing.

At the time, officers are not allowing anyone to enter or leave the school.

School officials say all students are currently safe and in their classrooms.

"There is a police presence at Alexander to maintain the safety and security of our school community," school officials sent to parents Tuesday morning.

A photo provided taken by a student at the school shows over a dozen evidence markers placed in one of the building's hallways.

In a set of texts a mother of an Alexander High School student was sent, her daughter said that she and other students were taking cover in a closet.

"We're hiding in a the closet (right now)," the student wrote.

Officials have not released information about what led up to the stabbing or the condition of anyone involved.

