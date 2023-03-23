Man found shot to death at Smyrna apartments

article

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Smyrna apartment complex on Thursday evening.

Officer responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the Alder Park Apartments located along Cumberland Way off Spring Road SE.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at Smyrna apartment complex on March 23, 2023. (FOX 5)

Smyrna Police say officers found a man dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators do not believe the man lived at the apartments.

His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.