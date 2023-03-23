AJC names first Black top editor in newspaper's history

article

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has named Leroy Chapman Jr. as editor-in-chief, the newspaper announced Thursday. A journalist for 28 years, he will be the first Black top editor in the newspaper’s 155-year history.

Chapman has been with the AJC since 2011. He currently serves as managing editor.

He will replace Kevin Riley, who announced his retirement.

Riley, one of the longest-tenured editors of a major daily publication, will retire later this year. He will assume the role of editor at large during a transition period.