Aggravated child molestation charges filed against former Crisp County Schools employee

A former school system employee in Georgia was arrested Friday for aggravated child molestation.

Lorenza Davis, Jr., 28, of Cordele, was charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Davis is a former employee of the Crisp County School System but did not specify his position during his time with the district.

Details of the crime were not released. It was unclear what Davis’ relationship was to the victim or victims, or how he came into contact with them.

Davis was taken into custody without incident, deputies said. He was booked into the Crisp County Detention Center.

Crisp County is located about 60 miles south of Macon.

