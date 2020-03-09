After a deployment cancels military couple's dream wedding, Atlanta business steps up for surprise do-over

Military families’ lives are frequently uprooted by last-minute deployments, sending loved ones halfway around the world. Jason and Natasha Mitchell were no exception and had to forgo their dream wedding two years ago, replacing it with a cursory backyard ceremony.

But one business owner is giving that couple a "do-over" in a big way.

Ashley Charron, founder of Event Pod WED, organized a free engagement photoshoot earlier this year for the couple in Alpharetta. Mid-shoot, Charron interrupted, announcing they’re also receiving the 2020 Event Pod Wedding Giveaway.

The couple broke into tears, before welcoming Charron and her husband in for a group hug.

But this is where the story grows even more amazing…and complex.

This surprise wasn’t the first time Charron has met Mitchell. Charron is actually returning a favor.

She had a bad car crash earlier this year with her 1 and 3-year-olds in the back seat.

And who was the first person to rush to their aid? You better believe it: Sgt. First Class Jason Mitchell, who freed them from the tangled mess.

“All of sudden, I see this guy running through the traffic, he came out of no here,” Charron recalled. “And he was dressed head-to-toe in military uniform.”

“I never thought in a million years I’d ever see her again because I was just doing that because that's what I was led to do at the time,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell re-surfaced in Charron’s life a few weeks after the accident, when a friend posted a picture of the couple to her business' Facebook page, hoping to score them free engagement photos.

“We found out it was the exact same person that helped me at the scene of the accident,” Charron.

It was a lightbulb moment.

Charron owns a networking group that connects brides with vetted vendors, as previously mentioned, Event Pod WED, and once a year she throws a free wedding for a deserving couple.

While this couple is technically already married, this time around, they're getting some help from the best in the biz.

“Gosh, am I so glad it has happened this way,” Charron said. “We are so amazed that the Lord connected these dots.”

“I didn’t expect anything, and I still don’t, and I’m still in shock,” Mitchell said.

With more than 10 vendors already volunteering their services, including venue White Fallow Estate, Charron is still looking to fill a few holes, including a bridal gown, tuxedo and invitations. You can learn more about the effort and how you can get involved here.