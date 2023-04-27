After 40-year hiatus, Stockbridge Police Department makes a strong comeback

It’s been nine months since the city of Stockbridge created its own police department and in that time, the chief says crime has decreased.

This time last year, people who live in Stockbridge were still pushing for a new police department. Now, the acting chief says crime is down by about 24%.

In 2020, amid a nationwide rise in crime, FOX 5 reported about Facebook posts, with hundreds of comments, demanding the city of Stockbridge create its own police department to give Henry County officers a break.

In July 2022, more than 60 Stockbridge police officers hit the streets after more than 40-year hiatus.

Not even a month ago, FOX 5 reported about dozens of car break-ins near Eagles Landing.

In late March, FOX 5 reported on a doorbell video showing a toddler helping a teenager steal packages from a porch.

(FOX 5)

Stockbridge Police say they have found success stunting these kinds of crimes.

They credit the community’s help with their investigations.

Nine months later, Chief Frank Trammer says property crime is their biggest focus, but in all, offenses are down.