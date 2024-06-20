African American veterans from Atlanta honored with Juneteenth Pilgrimage to national monuments

article

A dozen African American veterans from Atlanta celebrated Juneteenth in the nation’s capital.

The group visited national war memorials built to commemorate their service in Washington, D.C. The all-expenses-paid trip provided a day of honor and remembrance, allowing the veterans to experience the monuments alongside their comrades.

The group included a 101-year-old veteran, three Purple Heart recipients, one of whom is also a Bronze Star recipient, and four women veterans, showcasing the diverse and distinguished service of African American veterans.

"African American veterans had to battle various limits placed on them by society, while also battling our wartime enemies and defending our nation," said John McCaskill, Honor Flight Network board member and Civil War and American historian and military educator. "The Juneteenth Honor Flight trip underscored the incredible strength and valor of our Black veterans. It was a tangible, meaningful show of gratitude for their remarkable service to our nation."

African American veterans from Atlanta, spanning generations of service, stand united at national war memorials during the Juneteenth Honor Flight in Washington, D.C. on June 19, 2024. (Honor Flight Network)

Honor Flight Network, a national nonprofit organization founded in 2005, aims to celebrate our nation’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials in Washington, D.C. Since its inception, the organization has provided nearly 300,000 veterans across the country with the profound experience of visiting these war memorials.

"America’s Black veterans selflessly served during some of America’s most pivotal wars, and it is important for us to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation," said Meredith Rosenbeck, Honor Flight Network chief executive officer. "This trip impacted these veterans in beautiful, emotional, and unexpected ways, and they now have a renewed sense of pride, reminded by a grateful nation of the remarkable difference they made with their service and sacrifice."

Honor Flight Network coordinates the travel of approximately 22,000 veterans from around the country each year with the help of volunteers and generous partners. All honored veterans travel at no cost to them. y

This story is being reported out of Atlanta