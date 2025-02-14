Acworth man charged with sexual exploitation of North Carolina 13-year-old, police say

article

A 19-year-old Cobb County man is in custody accused of sexually exploiting a minor from another state.

Authorities say Acworth resident Brandon Boyer is facing multiple charges and is currently under investigation in North Carolina.

What we know:

Officials say the victim, described as a 13-year-old from North Carolina, met Boyer over Snapchat and that their communication eventually escalated to "inappropriate conduct."

According to police, Boyer eventually traveled to the victim's home in May 2024. That visit remains under investigation by authorities.

After receiving information about the visit, officers began an investigation that ended with Boyer's arrest on Feb. 11.

He is charged with obscene telephone communications with a minor, furnishing obscene materials to a minor, and sexual exploitation of a child.

Boyer has been turned over to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office for bonding purposes.

What they're saying:

"The Acworth Police Department would like to remind all parents of the potential dangers for children using various social media platforms," authorities said in a statement.