K-9 officer tracks down meth trafficking suspect who fled traffic stop, police say

A K-9 officer with the Acworth Police Department is getting praise for his first successful track of a suspect.

Officials say on March 19, an officer tried to stop a driver on North Main Street near the Bartow County line.

The driver stopped, but officials say he didn't stay around to talk with the officer. Instead, Cedartown resident Christopher Lance Hammit reportedly fled the area on foot.

After officers and deputies established a perimeter, K-9 Robuck began tracking Hammit. He found the man a short time later outside of a home on McClain Drive.

Following his arrest, officials say they learned he was wanted on charges of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine, financial transaction card fraud, obstruction, driving on a suspended license and more.

Hammit is now in custody at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office facing additional charges from the chase.

The Acworth Police Department gave K-9 Robuck major kudos for his work on the arrest.

"We are proud to say that this was K-9 Robuck's first track," the department told FOX 5 in a statement.