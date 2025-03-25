Accused Atlanta homeless tent slasher to appear in court for hearing

article

The backstory:

Video obtained by FOX 5 earlier this month shows a man wearing an "enforcement" shirt, who appeared to be armed, slashing through the homes of Atlanta’s homeless with a knife.

He was later identified by Atlanta police as 42-year-old Daniel Barnett. He also goes by the name "Davinci."

Atlanta police arrested Barnett on the steps of the Fulton County Courthouse on March 11 when he showed up for a court appearance in an unrelated stalking case. An arrest warrant for Barnett accuses him of routinely harassing, threatening and intentionally damaging the belongings of homeless individuals living on Old Wheat Street in the two weeks before his arrest.

Judge Jessy Lall granted Barnett bond but ordered him to stay 500 yards away from the encampment and Ebenezer Baptist Church and to have no contact with the seven victims and the woman who purchased the tents. Days later, court documents showed that Barnett's bond had been revoked.

What they're saying:

Barnett's attorney, Jonathan Melnick, says his client did not willfully engage in destroying tents. He was working for a construction company and doing what others had asked him to do.

According to Barnett's website, he operates a security company named S.A.F.E. Frontline Enforcement in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn community.

The website says the company offers crime deterrent, risk reduction and homeless encampment removal services.

It also states Barnett had done contract work with the Historic District Development Corporation, founded by Coretta Scott King, to preserve affordable housing in the neighborhood.

In an email sent to board members on Tuesday, an HDDC official said Barnett had initially been asked to put out a campfire started by someone at the encampment on Thursday, but went beyond that directive in slashing their tents.

The email states the organization cut ties with him following the incident.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Barnett has a history of "harassing" behavior, with his arrest this month the latest run-in with the law.

In a warrant obtained by FOX 5, Barnett is accused of violating a temporary protective order his ex-girlfriend Latonya Beverly had in place by showing up at her job and placing a GPS tracking device on her car.

Police arrested and charged him with aggravated stalking in 2022. Investigators say he was out on bond when he approached residents of the Old Wheat Street homeless encampment with a firearm and knife—then proceeded to cut up eight tents.

What's next:

Barrett will be at the State Court of Fulton County for a hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

He's facing multiple charges of criminal trespass and damage to property as well as reckless conduct.