Man arrested for destroying homeless tents near historic church in Atlanta

article

The Brief Daniel "Davinci" Barnett was arrested for allegedly destroying tents belonging to Atlanta’s homeless population. Video footage shows a man in an "Enforcement" shirt slashing through tents with a knife near Ebenezer Baptist Church. Barnett faces multiple charges, including criminal trespass, damage to property, and reckless conduct.



Daniel "Davinci" Barnett, 42, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputies and Atlanta Police Department officers in connection with the destruction of several tents belonging to members of Atlanta's homeless population over the weekend.

What we know:

The incident occurred on March 7, just across the street from Ebenezer Baptist Church, sparking outrage from community leaders and activists.

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows a man wearing an "Enforcement" shirt, who appeared to be armed, slashing through the tents of Atlanta’s homeless population with a knife.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man faces charges for slashing tents of Atlanta's homeless, police say

The tense encounter took place just a few hundred feet from Ebenezer Baptist Church and only steps away from the site where Cornelius Taylor was killed by a city bulldozer during an encampment clearing.

Community activists held a news conference Saturday, urging the City of Atlanta to pursue charges.

Following a brief investigation and interviews with several victims, Atlanta police secured warrants for Barnett on charges of damage to property.

What they're saying:

Authorities also made a point to separate Barnett’s actions from official city operations.

"Mr. Barnett is known to work as a security officer in the Auburn area, and it is important to note that Mr. Barnett is not affiliated with the City of Atlanta or the City of Atlanta Police Department," APD said in a statement. "At this time, it is believed that he acted alone."

Barnett was taken into custody Tuesday while appearing at the Fulton County Courthouse for an unrelated case.

What's next:

He is expected to be charged with seven counts of criminal trespass and damage to property, along with one count of reckless conduct.